Work in full swing on ₹1 trillion port connectivity projects: Nitin Gadkari

Execution work is in full swing on multiple port connectivity projects which will draw investments worth ₹1 trillion by 2030 across coastal states, minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari said today.

“Infrastructure is the backbone of our economy, and among the major infrastructure sector achievements, we are setting up specialised port connectivity projects over 2,700 km at a cost of ₹1 trillion,” Gadkari said, speaking at an industry event here.

He said every Rs 100 invested in the roads and highways sector adds around Rs 321 to the country’s economy, and better highways help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grow faster and create jobs.

“We are setting up 25 greenfield expressways with a length of 10,000 km and at a cost of ₹5 trillion. Similarly, many projects focusing on religious tourism are under construction which will attract investment of ₹1 trillion,” Gadkari said. The minister also informed that the Delhi Decongestion Plan will lead to investment of ₹1.4 trillion, of which projects worth ₹1 trillion are already underway. “We are also working on the Govindghat–Hemkund Sahib ropeway projects with a length of 12.4 km and costing Rs 4,000 crore. It will cut travel time from three days to three hours,” he said.