E-way bill tally hits 129 million in August, second only to July record

The generation of e-way bills — electronic permits required for transporting goods worth over ₹50,000 within or across states — stood at 129.13 million in August, marking the second-highest monthly tally on record. This follows July’s all-time high of 131.91 million. Year-on-year, e-way bill generation rose 22.5 per cent, while it declined sequentially by 2.15 per cent from July, according to Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) data.

Experts credit the sustained momentum to the imposition of 50 per cent US tariffs, which came into effect on August 27, and to domestic demand powered by the festival season.

“The higher e-way bill generation could be due to various reasons, such as higher factory dispatches to build up stock for festival demand, increased need for essential goods following the extended monsoon season, and a surge in orders ahead of the effective date of higher US tariffs," said M S Mani, partner at Deloitte India.

“The high level of e-way bill generation during August 2025 should hopefully translate into higher goods and services tax collections as well,” he added. According to Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, the sustained momentum in e-way bills signals a resilient flow of goods across the country. “This upswing is fired by multiple factors, including festival season inventory build-up, higher consumption demand, and steady recovery in core sectors such as manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, and infrastructure. At the same time, shifting global trade dynamics, including India’s response to recent US tariff measures, prompted exporters to accelerate shipments, further supporting goods movement," Mishra said.