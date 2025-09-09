Home / Economy / News / E-way bill tally hits 129 million in August, second only to July record

E-way bill tally hits 129 million in August, second only to July record

Experts credit the sustained momentum to the imposition of 50 per cent US tariffs, which came into effect on August 27, and to domestic demand powered by the festival season

E-way bill tally hits 129 million in August, second only to July record
premium
According to Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, the sustained momentum in e-way bills signals a resilient flow of goods across the country
Monika Yadav
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The generation of e-way bills — electronic permits required for transporting goods worth over ₹50,000 within or across states — stood at 129.13 million in August, marking the second-highest monthly tally on record. This follows July’s all-time high of 131.91 million. Year-on-year, e-way bill generation rose 22.5 per cent, while it declined sequentially by 2.15 per cent from July, according to Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) data.
 
Experts credit the sustained momentum to the imposition of 50 per cent US tariffs, which came into effect on August 27, and to domestic demand powered by the festival season.
 
“The higher e-way bill generation could be due to various reasons, such as higher factory dispatches to build up stock for festival demand, increased need for essential goods following the extended monsoon season, and a surge in orders ahead of the effective date of higher US tariffs," said M S Mani, partner at Deloitte India.
 
“The high level of e-way bill generation during August 2025 should hopefully translate into higher goods and services tax collections as well,” he added.
 
According to Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, the sustained momentum in e-way bills signals a resilient flow of goods across the country.
 
“This upswing is fired by multiple factors, including festival season inventory build-up, higher consumption demand, and steady recovery in core sectors such as manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, and infrastructure. At the same time, shifting global trade dynamics, including India’s response to recent US tariff measures, prompted exporters to accelerate shipments, further supporting goods movement," Mishra said.
 
The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by S&P Global, also reflects this strength. It climbed to 59.3 in August, its highest level in nearly 18 years, indicating robust factory output and new orders. In July, it had risen to a 16-month high of 59.1. The survey pointed to stronger demand and faster production growth, conditions consistent with elevated e-way bill generation during the month.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

European Union approves 102 more Indian marine product units for exports

GST reforms to boost consumption but limit fiscal consolidation: Moody's

Premium

US' proposed HIRE Act puts IT companies and GCCs in a fix: Experts

Govt allows MRP revision on unsold stock after GST cuts till Dec 2025

Premium

US exports paused, India investments continue: CNH CEO Gerrit Marx

Topics :e-way billsGST RevampPMIGST rate

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story