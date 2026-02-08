India-US trade deal: India's economic moves come with strategic strings

Speaking to Business Standard, Ashwani Mahajan, national co-convenor of the Swadeshi Jagran Manch, an economic think tank affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said India’s proposed $500 billion in imports from the US over five years should be seen as an “intent”, not a “pledge”. “In any case, we purchase aircraft from the US, and there are existing orders for 1,000 aircraft. Our steel industry needs large quantities of coking (metallurgical) coal, which we could import from the US,” he said. This, he added, would reduce India’s reliance on China for coking coal and high-end technology, which carries “huge security concerns”.