Home / Economy / News / Industrial production rises 3.7% in June against 5.3% in May: NSO data

Industrial production rises 3.7% in June against 5.3% in May: NSO data

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased by 3.1 per cent in June 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth rate in June 2023 fell to 3.7 per cent from 5.3 per cent in May, according to the data released by the government.

The industrial growth rate was at 3.7 per cent as against 12.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y). 

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased by 3.1 per cent in June 2023.

Mining output rose 7.6 per cent during the month under review. Power output grew 4.2 per cent in June 2023.

The IIP grew by 4.5 per cent in April-June 2023 compared to 12.9 per cent in the same quarter in 2022.

Also Read

Manufacturing output in IIP still shows weakness as headline numbers grow

Consumer durables in IIP down 4% in FY23 compared to pre-covid FY20

Improved output pushes India's manufacturing PMI to 3-month high in March

India's July manufacturing PMI comes at 57.7 on sustained improvement

India's industrial production growth recovers to 5.2% in January

Govt reviewing FTAs with ASEAN, Korea: MoS Patel informed Parliament

Ministry set to implement two production-linked incentive schemes

Direct tax collections rise 16% to Rs 6.53 trillion till Aug 10: I-T dept

Disbursement under PLI scheme to hit Rs 13k crore this year: DPIIT secy

Govt to release buffer onion in open market to keep prices under check

Topics :Index of Industrial ProductionIndian EconomyManufacturing sectormining sector

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story