Industrial production rises 3.7% in June against 5.3% in May: NSO data

The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth rate in June 2023 fell to 3.7 per cent from 5.3 per cent in May, according to the data released by the government.

The industrial growth rate was at 3.7 per cent as against 12.6 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y).

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased by 3.1 per cent in June 2023.

Mining output rose 7.6 per cent during the month under review. Power output grew 4.2 per cent in June 2023.

The IIP grew by 4.5 per cent in April-June 2023 compared to 12.9 per cent in the same quarter in 2022.