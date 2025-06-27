Infosys founder Narayana Murthy visits GIFT City, lauds global potential

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy on Friday visited Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and praised its progress and global outlook.

He met GIFT City Chairman Hasmukh Adhia, Managing Director and Group CEO Tapan Ray, and International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) Chairman K Rajaraman.

Murthy lauded the rapid progress being made and expressed appreciation for the world-class infrastructure and the growing number of international companies establishing operations in GIFT City.

He noted that such developments are critical to positioning GIFT City as a global hub for financial and technology services as well as fintech innovation.

He also interacted with students from various institutions at GIFT City and encouraged them to aim high.