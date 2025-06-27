Infosys founder Narayana Murthy visits GIFT City, lauds global potential

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy on Friday visited Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) and praised its progress and global outlook.
He met GIFT City Chairman Hasmukh Adhia, Managing Director and Group CEO Tapan Ray, and International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) Chairman K Rajaraman.
Murthy lauded the rapid progress being made and expressed appreciation for the world-class infrastructure and the growing number of international companies establishing operations in GIFT City.
He noted that such developments are critical to positioning GIFT City as a global hub for financial and technology services as well as fintech innovation.
He also interacted with students from various institutions at GIFT City and encouraged them to aim high.
Infosys recently opened a new development centre at GIFT City that will support over 1,000 employees and deliver digital solutions for global BFSI clients across multiple domains.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app