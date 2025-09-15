India, US chief negotiators to meet Tuesday for BTA trade discussions

Chief negotiators from India and the United States (US) are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to discuss the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), the commerce department said on Monday.
The meeting will serve as a precursor to the next formal round of negotiations, which will take place depending on its outcome.
The US chief negotiator and assistant US trade representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia, Brendan Lynch, is arriving in New Delhi on Monday night and will hold talks with commerce department special secretary and chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal.
“We have been engaged in discussions at various levels. The chief negotiator of the US is visiting India tonight and we will be holding talks tomorrow to see what will be the future of talks,” Agrawal said.
This will be the first official meeting between Agrawal and Lynch since the postponement of the sixth round of negotiations, which was earlier scheduled for August 25–29. Since March, five rounds of talks have been completed.
“There have been discussions at the diplomatic level, among negotiators, and at the ministerial level. On the trade front, a team of US negotiators will be coming to India for discussions. Further courses of action will also be discussed, but overall there is a positive frame of mind in both countries with respect to trade issues. There are some other issues which are not related to trade,” commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters on Monday.
The meeting comes against the backdrop of signals of easing tensions between the US and India. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted conciliatory messages on social media last week, expressing optimism about resolving outstanding issues and concluding negotiations for a trade deal at the earliest.
Trump had announced that both countries are continuing talks to address trade barriers, adding that he looks forward to meeting Modi in the coming weeks. Echoing similar sentiment, Modi said on Wednesday that teams from both countries are working to conclude the discussions at the earliest.
Bilateral ties were strained after Trump moved to impose a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff and an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil, following the failure to reach an interim trade deal.
