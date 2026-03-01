Iran war likely to hit India's three-pronged fuel reliance as tensions rise

“We are prepared and continuously look out for suitable sources but will have to brace for supply and price challenges in the short term,’’ G Krishnakumar, former chairman, Bharat Petroleum, told Business Standard.

Crude oil dependency is just the beginning and perhaps the easiest to tackle, said Kpler analyst Sumit Ritolia. That’s just one prong of the country’s three-pronged reliance. The second involves natural gas, half of which comes from overseas in the form of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, predominantly from the Gulf. The third, or the central, prong is LPG, nearly all of which comes from West Asia, which is used for cooking by most Indian households in urban centres.