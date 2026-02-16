Associate Sponsors

India's wholesale inflation stood at 1.81% in Jan against 0.83% in Dec 2025

January 2026 WPI-based inflation: Positive rate of inflation in January 2026 was due to an increase in prices of the manufacture of basic metals, other manufacturing, and non-food articles

WPI
January 2026 WPI (Photo:Shutterstock)
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2026 | 12:08 PM IST
The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-linked inflation stood at 1.81 per cent in January, rising from 0.83 per cent in December 2025, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.
 
The positive rate of inflation in January 2026 was due to an increase in prices of the manufacture of basic metals, other manufacturing, non-food articles, food articles and textiles, among others.
 
CPI inflation rose to 2.75%
 
India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), for January 2026 stood at 2.75 per cent, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday. 
 
The CPI inflation data for January 2026 shifted the base year to 2024. This update adjusts the index to reflect how spending patterns have changed over the past twelve years. Under the new structure, services will have a higher weight, while the share assigned to food will be reduced.
First Published: Feb 16 2026 | 12:08 PM IST

