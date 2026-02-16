India's wholesale inflation stood at 1.81% in Jan against 0.83% in Dec 2025

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-linked inflation stood at 1.81 per cent in January, rising from 0.83 per cent in December 2025, according to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

The positive rate of inflation in January 2026 was due to an increase in prices of the manufacture of basic metals, other manufacturing, non-food articles, food articles and textiles, among others.

CPI inflation rose to 2.75%

India’s retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), for January 2026 stood at 2.75 per cent, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Thursday.