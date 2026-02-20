USTR team may visit India in March-end to sign interim trade agreement

A delegation led by United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer may visit New Delhi around March-end to sign the interim trade deal finalised by India and the US.

The agreement is expected to be operationalised in April. People aware of the matter said that while the details and the schedule of the visit are still being finalised, a team of officials headed by chief negotiator of the India-US trade deal Darpan Jain is headed to Washington on Sunday to discuss and finalise the legal text of the deal. The three-day meeting between the two negotiators will begin on February 23.

India and the US issued a joint statement towards an interim trade agreement on February 7 stating the contours of the deal. As a first step, the US removed the 25 per cent punitive tariffs imposed on India “in recognition of India’s commitment to stop purchasing Russian Federation oil”. The further reduction in tariff from the existing 25 per cent to 18 per cent is expected to happen soon — this month, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters. India has protected all the sensitive sectors, including agriculture, under the interim trade agreement. “Now once that rate (50 per cent tariff) comes out to lower than any of our competitors, we are lower than anybody else who is an emerging market or a developing economy, and plus having safeguarded all the sensitive sectors, it's a great win-win solution for both countries,” the minister said.