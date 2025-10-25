Home / Economy / News / Kerala will be free of extreme poverty on Nov 1: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala will be free of extreme poverty on Nov 1: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

"Instead of a one-size-fits-all policy, the government identified 64,006 vulnerable families and created specific micro-plans for each one's unique needs," he said in the post

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 6:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that on November 1, when Kerala celebrates its formation or 'Piravi' day, it will be declared as the first state in the country without extreme poverty.

Vijayan, in a post on social media platform X, said it would be the fulfilment of the first decision taken by the state government in 2021 when the LDF regime came to power for a consecutive second term.

"Instead of a one-size-fits-all policy, the government identified 64,006 vulnerable families and created specific micro-plans for each one's unique needs," he said in the post. 

ALSO READ: Datanomics: Kerala set to become India's first extreme poverty-free state

The CM further said that with an investment of over Rs 1,000 crore, the government has ensured daily food to 20,648 families with 2,210 of those receiving hot meals, necessary treatment and medicine to 85,721 individuals and housing for thousands.

He said that more than 5,400 new homes were built or are under construction, 5,522 homes were repaired and 2,713 landless families received land to build their residences.

Besides that, 21,263 people received essential documents like Ration cards, Aadhaar and pensions for the first time and 4,394 families are supported with livelihood projects, the CM said in his post.

"This was a massive joint effort by LSGs, Kudumbashree, and various government departments. This is the Kerala model of social justice, equity, and compassionate governance in action. Building #NavaKeralam means leaving no one behind," Vijayan said on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IMF projects Indian economy to grow at 6.6% in 2025-26, outpacing China

Piyush Goyal meets German industry leaders to boost Indo-German trade ties

India and US 'very close' to trade deal; work on legal text begins

Premium

Indian refiners may buy more oil from West Asia after Russia sanctions

India targets 26 new markets to expand rice exports worth ₹1.8 trn

Topics :Pinarayi VijayanKeralaPoverty in India

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story