Piyush Goyal meets German industry leaders to boost Indo-German trade ties

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday met with the leadership of the Federation of German Industries in Berlin and discussed efforts to deepen industrial collaboration and strengthen Indo-German trade relations with various business leaders.

"Wonderful meeting with the leadership of the Federation of German Industries, @Der_BDI. Discussed strategic initiatives to further strengthen Indo-German trade relations, deepen industrial collaboration, and enhance the role of our businesses in shaping the future of global trade," the Union Minister posted on X.

Earlier, Minister Goyal also met Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, in Berlin.

"Delighted to meet my friend Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, and for Implementation and Simplification, over lunch in Berlin. We discussed the significant progress in the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations and our commitment to resolving outstanding issues for a balanced and mutually beneficial trade deal," he wrote on X.

Federation of German Industries (BDI) is an umbrella organisation of around 39 sector associations and represents millions of workers working in their industries. Goyal has also met with Rene Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airbus. Goyal was impressed by Obermann's confidence in India's growth story. At the Berlin Global Dialogue, he participated in the panel discussion titled 'Growing Together: Trade and Alliances in a Changing World'. He said, "Delighted to participate in the panel discussion on 'Growing Together: Trade and Alliances in a Changing World' at the Berlin Global Dialogue. Emphasised how India continues to look at its trade partnerships from the prism of long-term mutual growth. Highlighted the vast opportunities that are opening up in the country for global companies to participate in and build for the future."