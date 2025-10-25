Home / Economy / News / Piyush Goyal meets German industry leaders to boost Indo-German trade ties

Piyush Goyal meets German industry leaders to boost Indo-German trade ties

Goyal has also met with Rene Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airbus. Goyal was impressed by Obermann's confidence in India's growth story

The Minister is currently on an official visit to Berlin, which started on October 23, aimed at deepening India's economic engagement with Germany (Photo: PTI)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 6:45 AM IST
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday met with the leadership of the Federation of German Industries in Berlin and discussed efforts to deepen industrial collaboration and strengthen Indo-German trade relations with various business leaders.

"Wonderful meeting with the leadership of the Federation of German Industries, @Der_BDI. Discussed strategic initiatives to further strengthen Indo-German trade relations, deepen industrial collaboration, and enhance the role of our businesses in shaping the future of global trade," the Union Minister posted on X.

Earlier, Minister Goyal also met Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, in Berlin.

"Delighted to meet my friend Valdis Dombrovskis, EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, and for Implementation and Simplification, over lunch in Berlin. We discussed the significant progress in the India-EU Free Trade Agreement negotiations and our commitment to resolving outstanding issues for a balanced and mutually beneficial trade deal," he wrote on X.

Federation of German Industries (BDI) is an umbrella organisation of around 39 sector associations and represents millions of workers working in their industries.

Goyal has also met with Rene Obermann, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Airbus. Goyal was impressed by Obermann's confidence in India's growth story.

At the Berlin Global Dialogue, he participated in the panel discussion titled 'Growing Together: Trade and Alliances in a Changing World'.

He said, "Delighted to participate in the panel discussion on 'Growing Together: Trade and Alliances in a Changing World' at the Berlin Global Dialogue. Emphasised how India continues to look at its trade partnerships from the prism of long-term mutual growth. Highlighted the vast opportunities that are opening up in the country for global companies to participate in and build for the future."

The Minister is currently on an official visit to Berlin, which started on October 23, aimed at deepening India's economic engagement with Germany.

In a social media post, Goyal said he met Schaeffler AG's CEO, Klaus Rosenfeld. The two discussed ways to deepen collaborations across the automotive, artificial intelligence, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

The official visit by Goyal marks a key milestone in enhancing India's engagement with Germany. It holds particular significance, as 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, highlighting the depth, resilience, and long-standing strength of bilateral relations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndia GermanyGermanyIndo-German partnership

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 6:42 AM IST

