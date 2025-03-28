Home / Economy / News / Key infra sectors growth slows to 2.9% in February, shows govt data

Key infra sectors growth slows to 2.9% in February, shows govt data

On a monthly basis, the growth rate in the production of these sectors was lower than the 5.1 per cent expansion recorded in January

manufacturing
The previous low level of growth at 2.4 per cent was recorded in September. Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 5:30 PM IST
The output of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to a five-month low of 2.9 per cent in February, as against 7.1 per cent growth registered a year ago, according to official data released on Friday. 
On a monthly basis, the growth rate in the production of these sectors was lower than the 5.1 per cent expansion recorded in January. 
The previous low level of growth at 2.4 per cent was recorded in September. 
In February, production of crude oil and natural gas recorded a negative growth. 
The production growth of coal, refinery products, steel and electricity moderated to 1.7 per cent, 0.8 per cent, 5.6 per cent, and 2.8 per cent, respectively, against 11.6 per cent, 2.6 per cent, 9.4 per cent and 7.6 per cent in February last year. 
However, fertiliser and cement output rose to 10.2 per cent and 10.5 per cent, respectively, during the month under review. 

The growth of core sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity -- was 4.4 per cent during April-February this fiscal. It was 7.8 per cent in the same period last fiscal. 
The eight core sectors contribute 40.27 per cent to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), which measures overall industrial growth.
First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

