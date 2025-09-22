MAHAGENCO starts operations at Chhattisgarh's Gare Palma coal mine

MAHAGENCO, Maharashtra’s state power generation company, on Thursday commenced operations at its coal mine in Chhattisgarh’s Gare Palma Sector II block in Raigarh district, with the Adani Group serving as the mine developer and operator.

The box cut activity at the mine was launched in the presence of MAHAGENCO’s Chairman and Managing Director B Radhakrishnan.

The company has obtained all the required environmental, forest, mining, and administrative clearances for this project.

The mine was allotted to the company by the coal ministry in a re-auction in August 2015.

“The mine was formally inaugurated, and the box cut activity was successfully carried out in the presence of local villagers and administrative officials. Coal production from the mine is planned to begin in January,” officials at MAHAGENCO said.

ALSO READ: Sebi proposes revamp of glitch rules, exemptions for small brokers Radhakrishnan said that the company would continue to contribute to employment creation, revenue growth, and social responsibility initiatives, including education, health care, and skill development. The GP-II coal mine project is one of the largest in Chhattisgarh, with an annual production capacity of 23.6 million tonnes (mt). The mine will play a crucial role in meeting Maharashtra’s energy requirements, particularly ensuring coal supply to thermal power plants such as Chandrapur, Koradi, and Parli. This will enable the national grid to receive over 3,200 megawatts of electricity, said a press release.