Monday, September 22, 2025 | 04:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes revamp of glitch rules, exemptions for small brokers

Sebi proposes revamp of glitch rules, exemptions for small brokers

Sebi has issued a consultation paper to narrow the definition of technical glitches, ease compliance for small brokers, and strengthen oversight for larger players

SEBI

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 3:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday issued a consultation paper to review and streamline the framework for handling technical glitches in brokers’ electronic trading systems.
 
The regulator has proposed narrowing the definition of a “technical glitch” to exclude disruptions beyond a broker’s control, such as failures at cloud providers, market infrastructure institutions (including exchanges and clearing corporations), payment gateways, or back-office systems.
 
The new framework will apply only to brokers offering internet-based trading (IBT) or securities trading using wireless technology (STWT) platforms with more than 10,000 registered clients as of March 31 of the preceding financial year. About 457 smaller brokers will be exempt, easing compliance costs for less tech-intensive players.
 
 
Further, Sebi has proposed a common reporting platform. A broker will have to notify clients and exchanges within two hours of a glitch, file a preliminary incident report by T+1 day, and submit a root-cause analysis within 14 days.
 
Sebi has also mandated brokers to periodically assess server and network load against peak trading volumes. Exchanges will issue guidelines for load testing, software change management, and monitoring. The exchange-run monitoring mechanism LAMA (Logging and Monitoring API) will continue to track real-time glitches.

Also Read

Adani Group

Adani Group stocks rally up to 19%; Adani Enterprises up 3% in muted market

Adani Group

Adani seeks accountability as Sebi dismisses Hindenburg allegationspremium

Adani Group

Adani group adds ₹66K cr in value amid choppy markets after Sebi reliefpremium

Hindenburg Research, Adani

More Sebi orders likely in Adani case; MPS, insider trading under lenspremium

IPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing

Sebi approves Zelio E-Mobility's ₹78 crore IPO for electric vehicles

 
Larger brokers will need to maintain disaster recovery sites in different seismic zones, conduct regular drills, and define recovery parameters. Smaller brokers will be exempt.
 
Sebi has asked exchanges to rationalise the penalty framework, exempting minor incidents or those affecting only one trading channel (mobile or web).
 
Industry participants said the proposed relaxation for smaller brokers is expected to reduce compliance burden for mid- and small intermediaries, while larger players that dominate retail digital broking will face tighter oversight on resilience, governance, and client transparency.
 
Sebi has sought feedback on the proposals until October 12, and the revised framework is scheduled to come into effect from November 1.
 
The review comes nearly three years after Sebi put in place its first comprehensive set of guidelines in November 2022, followed by exchange-level implementation in December 2022.

More From This Section

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

John Cockerill India zooms 46% in 1 week; what's driving smallcap stock?

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Market Close Highlights: Sensex slumps 466 pts, Nifty holds 25,200; IT index cracks 3% on H-1B rule

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor up 47% against issue price; should you book profits or hold?

GK Energy IPO

NIIs lead demand for GK Energy IPO; subscription surpasses 5x, GMP at 16%

AI in healthcare, artificial intelligence medical diagnosis, ChatGPT detects cancer, AI and Hodgkin's lymphoma, AI-powered diagnostics, AI in Indian hospitals, Max Hospital AI tools, Apollo Hospitals AI, AI in radiology, Microsoft Azure AI healthcare

Smallcap hospital stock zooms 14% in weak market after promoter hikes stake

Topics : SEBI Brokers NSE trading glitch

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon