Maharashtra leads FDI with Rs 70,795 cr in Q1FY25, Karnataka a distant 2nd

Maharashtra has secured the highest foreign direct investment (FDI) in India for the second consecutive time. The state attracted Rs 70,795 crore in the April-June quarter (Q1) for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), maintaining its position as the leading destination for foreign investment in the country.

This accounts for 52.46 per cent of India's total FDI, according to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). Commenting on the figures, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, said, "The total investment in the country during this quarter is Rs 1,34,959 crore, of which Rs 70,795 crore, or 52.46 per cent, comes from Maharashtra alone."

Haryana -- Rs 5,818 crore

Uttar Pradesh -- Rs 370 crore

Rajasthan -- Rs 311 crore

While sharing this data, Fadnavis also wrote, “We promised from day one that we would achieve in 2.5 years what would normally take 5 years! In just 2 years and 3 months, we have attracted Rs 3,14,318 crore in investments, and the figures for the second quarter are yet to be revealed...”

He further noted that during his tenure as Maharashtra’s chief minister from 2014 to 2019, the state attracted Rs 3,62,161 crore in foreign investment.

Shot in the arm for Mahayuti govt

The DPIIT data provides a major boost to the Mahayuti government, which has been under fire from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, which has accused it of losing investment to Gujarat and other states.

The MVA's criticism intensified after Maharashtra missed out on multi-crore projects such as the Rs 1.8 trillion Vedanta-Foxconn project, Tata Airbus manufacturing plant, and Gail’s Rs 50,000 crore ethane cracking unit in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh.