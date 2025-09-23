Marco Rubio cites progress in ongoing US, India trade talks this week

The United States and India made progress on Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said amid ongoing trade talks and steep U.S. tariffs imposed as part of Washington's pressure campaign over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We had meetings with them again yesterday, and it has to do with their purchase of Russian oil," Rubio said in a interview on ABC News' "Good Morning America" program on Tuesday, citing "a lot of progress."

India's trade minister had been scheduled to visit Washington this week in an effort to accelerate talks after negotiations resumed last week.

Trump last month imposed a 25 per cent punitive levy on Indian imports from August 27, doubling overall tariffs to 50%, as his administration pressures New Delhi to cut its Russian oil purchases.