Home / Economy / News / S&P Global retains India's GDP forecast at 6.5%, revises inflation downward

S&P Global retains India's GDP forecast at 6.5%, revises inflation downward

The report added that low inflation provides room for further monetary policy adjustments, with S&P expecting a 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India in FY26

GDP
S&P Global expects domestic demand to remain strong, supported by a largely benign monsoon season, cuts in the income and the goods and services tax.
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday retained India's gross domestic product (GDP) forecast at 6.5 per cent for 2025-26 (FY26) on the back of strong demand, increasing investment, and tax reforms.
 
In its report titled 'Economic Outlook Asia-Pacific Q4 2025: Growth To Ease On External Strain', S&P Global said: "We forecast India's GDP growth to hold steady at 6.5 per cent this financial year. We expect domestic demand to remain strong, supported by a largely benign monsoon season, cuts in the income and the goods and services tax (GST), and accelerating government investment."
 
S&P revised India’s inflation outlook downward. "We have revised our inflation forecast down to 3.2 per cent for FY26 after a sharper-than-expected decrease in food inflation," it said.

S&P Global expects 25 bps rate cut

It added that low inflation provides room for further monetary policy adjustments, with S&P expecting a 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FY26. 
 
The next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is scheduled from September 29 to October 1. In June, the MPC had cut the repo rate by 50 bps to 5.5 per cent and shifted its stance from accommodative to neutral. Since then, the RBI has maintained the repo rate at 5.5 per cent.

India hit hard by Trump tariffs

According to the report, US tariffs on imports from different Asian economies will shape both their export outlook and their role in regional supply chains. "Relative to our June assumptions on US tariffs, India has been hit much harder than expected, and the region's developed economies broadly as expected," it said, adding that China has fared better than other Asian economies.
 
Higher US tariffs and the associated uncertainty will weigh on exports and growth, S&P said. The uncertainty, lack of detail, and exceptions cloud any estimate of new effective US tariffs, it added.

India’s GDP growth at 7.8%

India’s GDP grew by 7.8 per cent in the June quarter, and this momentum is expected to strengthen further due to income tax cuts and GST reforms.
 
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasised that these reforms are driving both consumption and investment. He noted that India’s GDP stands at ₹330 trillion, with consumption accounting for ₹202 trillion, up 12 per cent from ₹181 trillion last year.
 
“With rising consumption, investment is set to increase significantly. Last year, investment was ₹98 trillion; this year, demand-driven growth will push it much higher,” Vaishnaw said.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's 8% growth goal at risk as private capex lags: YES Securities

Premium

GST cuts to fuel 15-20% festive sales surge in electronics: Analysts

Premium

GST rate cut draws shoppers to electronics stores, sales stir slowly

Premium

Datanomics: Is it time for the private sector to step up investments?

Trump tariff risks cast shadow on rural income outlook: Nabard survey

Topics :S&PGDP forecastGDP growthIndia GDPGDPBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story