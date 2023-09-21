Market regulator Sebi eases corporate bond issuance norms for large firms

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday relaxed the framework that mandates large corporates (LCs) to tap the corporate bond market for raising debt.

At its board meeting held on Thursday, the market regulator increased the threshold for defining LCs and also removed penalties that were levied in case a company failed to raise the mandated amount by issuance of debt securities.

Sebi rules — which are essentially aimed at deepening the corporate bond market — require LC borrowers to raise a fourth of their incremental borrowing through debentures over a period of two years. A penalty of 0.2 per cent of the shortfall was to be imposed in case of failure to comply.

With a higher monetary threshold for identifying LCs, the number of companies on which these measures will be applicable will fall.

The Sebi release didn't state the new threshold for LCs. However, experts said the new framework could be applicable to corporates that have outstanding listed debentures of Rs 500 crore or more.

Further, LCs exceeding the minimum limit of borrowing through the debt market will also be rewarded with certain incentives, Sebi has said in a release.

Industry bodies had earlier represented that the limit prescribed by Sebi was difficult to achieve as borrowing through the debt market was costlier and did not accommodate subsidies and packages given by the government to certain sectors.

"With a view to facilitate ease of compliance and ease of doing business, the board also decided to retain the requirement that compliance with the framework will be met over a contiguous block of three years," said Sebi in a release.

Further, LCs will also not be required to file a statement on their compliance.

In the same meeting, Sebi board also eased the higher educational certification requirement for investment advisors. Under the current norm, investment advisors were required to obtain additional certification from the National Institute of Securities Markets, or NISM, by 30 September 2023. The market regulator has provided an additional two years to comply with these requirements.

The Sebi board also approved measures to streamline the transfer of unclaimed amounts lying in the Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF) for investors of listed debt, Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT).

Sebi said that the move is to prescribe a uniform process of claim for such amounts.

"Investors may approach the debt listed entity, Reit, InvIT to claim their unclaimed amounts, thereby ensuring minimal disruptions in the claim process for investors," noted Sebi.