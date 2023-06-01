

The S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose from 57.2 in April to 58.7 in May, indicating the strongest improvement in the health of the sector since October 2020. India's manufacturing PMI showcased encouraging developments in May, painting a notably positive picture for the sector.



This surge in sales paved the way for stronger increases in production, employment and quantities of Demand conditions demonstrated remarkable strength, with factory orders rising at the fastest pace since January 2021.



Meanwhile, cost pressures remained historically mild, but demand strength facilitated a solid and quicker increase in output charges. purchases. With supply chain-conditions improving further, companies noted a record accumulation in input inventories.



May data indicated a sharp and accelerated increase in quantities of purchases, with the rate of expansion quickening to the strongest in over 12 years. According to survey members, ongoing increases in new business and efforts to replenish stocks underpinned growth of buying levels. Out of the five PMI sub-components, stocks of purchases showed notable vigour, increasing at an unprecedented pace in May. Monitored companies indicated that better supply-chain conditions and sustained increases in input purchasing boosted inventory growth.