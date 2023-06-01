No power can stop India from becoming a developed nation: Piyush Goyal

Diplomacy is aimed at building trust between the nations and it will be a driving force in India's success, said Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, informed the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

The Union minister was interacting with the Indian Foreign Service Probationers of the 2022 batch in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Congratulating the trainee officers for their selection into the service, Goyal said, "Being a part of the government gives you the opportunity to serve the country and you will be the brand ambassadors of the country. How you deal and work with Indian people in need and in stress, will make a big difference in their lives. Remember, wherever in the world you are posted, you would be serving the nation."

Goyal noted further that no country can progress without opening up and engaging with the world. He said, "We have to engage from a position of strength and extorted the young officers to think strategically, think on their feet, learn about new-age areas of concern like sustainability, ensure outcomes, challenge themselves and their own boundaries and work together as a team", according to an official release.

Goyal said the core function of the officers will be diplomacy but they will get diverse experiences in the government setup.

"If we are positive in our approach, we see opportunity in every role and challenge," he said.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union minister said, "Our youth are leading the country's Amrit Yatra with a vision of developed India. You will have to work with a sense of duty and work collectively to achieve it. You will be witness to history in the making as no power on earth can stop India from becoming a developed nation. The positivity that we witness across the world for India is unbelievable, the value and respect of the Indian passport is unparalleled."

"If you all pledge to deliver you can convert all our dreams into reality," he added.

Expressing his happiness at seeing a good number of women officers, Goyal said, "It is, indeed, heartening to see the number of women who have been selected as it reflects the New India and the Nari Shakti of today."

"The new India is inclusive and works with a whole government approach. There will be opportunities galore to contribute to nation-building and you will be contributing to our efforts in negotiating Free Trade Agreements with our important trading partners," he said, adding, "Recently, we completed a Free Trade negotiation in a record 88 days -- all because of the contribution and dedication of everyone who was associated with the process, including the Indian Foreign Serve officers posted in Commerce Ministry."

Goyal pointed out that the Foreign and Commerce ministries were working closely together.

"Trade and investment are areas where we are dependent on each other. You are our eyes in the countries where you are posted. Give us leads on opportunities on how to expand, improve quality standards and so on," the Union minister added.