Home / Economy / News / Centre allots additional 199,000 houses under PMAY-G to Jammu and Kashmir

Centre allots additional 199,000 houses under PMAY-G to Jammu and Kashmir

J K has been allotted an additional 1.99 lakh houses under the PMAY-G by the Centre to saturate the 'AwaasPlus' permanent waiting list of the UT during 2023-24, officials said

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Centre allots additional 199,000 houses under PMAY-G to Jammu and Kashmir

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir has been allotted an additional 1.99 lakh houses under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna-Gramin' (PMAY-G) by the Centre to saturate the 'AwaasPlus' permanent waiting list of the Union Territory during 2023-24, officials said on Wednesday.

They said the newly targeted houses will be sanctioned by the Rural Development Department by June 30.

The massive allocation for J-K by the Union Ministry of Rural Development, under the flagship scheme, is the highest across all UTs in India, an official spokesman said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh for giving top priority to the Union Territory and fulfilling the dreams of lakhs of families.

"Extremely grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & Union Minister @MoRD_GoI, Hon'ble Shri @girirajsinghbjp Ji for allotting PMAY(G) target of additional 1,99,550 houses in favour of J&K UT, which will be a momentous step towards achieving the objective of Housing for All," he said in a tweet.

Also Read

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

JK Bank records highest-ever net annual profit of Rs 1,197 crore in FY23

J&K L-G lays foundation stone of 1st direct foreign investment project

J'Khand credit-deposit ratio at 45%, plan to increase it to 50% soon: SLBC

Delhi to be leading state for tax admin through AI intervention: Gahlot

No plan to let Chinese firms re-enter Indian telecom market: Govt

Betting big: Global subsidy race puts a spanner in India semicon works

Growth of bank credit to industry decelerates in April to 7%: RBI

Topics :PMAY-GJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 12:13 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story