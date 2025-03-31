Home / Economy / News / MGNREGA ends FY25 with 2.1% higher work demand, shows govt data

MGNREGA ends FY25 with 2.1% higher work demand, shows govt data

According to data sourced from the MGNREGA website as on March 31, 2025 at 1400 hours' total expenditure on the scheme (this included due payment) in Fy-25 was around Rs 125,219 crore

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 10:15 PM IST
The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGA) ended FY25 with a 2.1 per cent rise in households demanding work in March 2025 compared to the previous year, and a negative net balance of nearly ₹30,000 crore, primarily due to unpaid material dues.
 
According to MGNREGA data as of March 31, total expenditure for FY25 stood at ₹125,219 crore, while available funds were around ₹96,000 crore, resulting in a negative net balance of ₹29,440 crore. Unpaid dues amounted to ₹21,304 crore, with 91 per cent pertaining towards materials, and unpaid wages totaling around ₹968 crore.
 
Major states with significant negative net balance were Uttar Pradesh (₹4,314 crore), Maharashtra (₹3,691 crore), Bihar (₹3,625 crore), Tamil Nadu (₹3,380 crore), Rajasthan (₹3,002 crore), Andhra Pradesh (₹2,283 crore), and Madhya Pradesh (₹1,089 crore). On average, only 50 days of work was provided in FY25 against the mandated 100 days.
 
Experts suggest that the negative balance may be attributed to delays in fund clearance due to March-end holidays. 
 
Topics :MGNREGA fundsMGNREGAlabour market

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

