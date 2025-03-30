India crude imports hit record on Russian rebound, US oil, price dip

India’s overall crude imports reached a record in March as crude oil prices declined by around 6 percent in March and shipments of Russian oil rebounded from a 14-month low in February on expanding discounts, according to initial estimates derived from ship tracking data. HIgher imports reflect a growing dependence on overseas suppliers to meet domestic consumption, industry officials said.

Overall imports totalled a record 5.27 million bpd as Indian refiners added capacity this year while working their refineries at full capacity in the month this fiscal ends to show good results, , according to data from market intelligence agency Kpler and industry officials. India imported 1.87 million barrels per day of Russian crude in March, 27 percent higher from February and flat from a year earlier.

Discounts on Russian oil have expanded by around half to around $2.50 per barrel now from January, Indian refining officials said. Expanding discounts coupled with greater availability of Russian crude increased purchases in March, the officials said. The Indian crude oil import basket averaged $72.3 per barrel in March compared to $77.3/bbl in February, leading to higher purchases, according to oil ministry data and refining officials. Lower oil prices have sent marketing margins on transport fuels to Rs8-Rs9/litre, according to analyst reports, triple from breakeven levels and adequate to cover any losses on selling LPG below market levels.

India’s overall crude imports may surge higher in April while Russian supplies may be stable, according to industry officials and algorithmic predictions by Kpler. State-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum added at least 100,000 bpd of refining capacity in fiscal 2025 at its Vizag refinery. Overall crude oil imports will be strong in 2025-26 fiscal because Hindustan Petroleum will start a new 180,000 bpd refinery at Barmer in fiscal 2025-26, and Indian Oil will add 200,000 bpd capacity at Panipat to increase India’s total refining capacity by around 8 percent to around 5.4 million bpd. Russia accounted for around 36 percent of India’s imports in March compared to 30 percent in February, Kpler data showed. Russian supplies ate into Iraqi shipments, with Iraq accounting for only 16 percent of supplies compared to 22 percent in February. Iraq, an OPEC member, has reportedly cut output to compensate for producing over its OPEC quotas in the past year. India imported over 300,000 bpd of US oil, twice that of February, and accounting for over 5 percent of India's overall imports.

Reliance Industries imported a record 594,000 bpd from Russia under a term contract with Russian state-owned producer Rosneft. The refiner has taken over from Indian Oil as the country’s biggest buyer of Russian crude, with a dependence on discounted Russian oil increasing especially after cheap Venezuelan supplies slowed to a trickle on US sanctions. Russia Gets Its Act Together Top Indian refining officials directly involved in crude imports told Business Standard that Moscow got its act together after stringent sanctions by Washington on January 10 on top Russian oil producers, insurers, traders, and on 183 tankers disrupted flows in February. Russian officials had told officials from Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum at the India Energy Week in Delhi in February that they were working on solutions.

Over 100 tankers, which do not fall under Washington’s sanctions, are now supplying Russian oil to India; a few fall under UK and European Union sanctions but those sanctions are primary in nature and do not affect India. US sanctions are secondary and impact buyers of oil and the banks that facilitate payment for Russian oil, industry officials said. India expects supplies of Russian oil to continue at Mach levels or even higher in the coming months, an official from the crude import team of a state refiner said. The trader had forecast higher shipments in March in an interaction with Business Standard at the end February.