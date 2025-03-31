No quick fix for India to ramp up US energy imports amid tariff threat

India’s purchases of all US energy products have dropped in the last few years, driven by lack of competitive rates and geopolitical uncertainties, causing concern over how much more energy products India can import to plug a $36 billion trade surplus with the US and neutralize proposed tariffs by Washington.

Purchases of US crude oil more than doubled in March from February to the highest in seven months. Purchases in the first quarter of calendar 2025 averaged 250,000 barrels per day (bpd), around 25 per cent higher year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to data accessed from market intelligence agency Kpler. But LNG imports were dismal in March, the second lowest since the war in Ukraine began in 2022, according to ship tracking data. Imports of ethane, a key feedstock for petrochemicals, have been declining over the last five years while imports of LPG, comprising ethane and propane, are half of December 2024 levels, according to US government data.

The volatility and uncertainty in US energy flows come even as Washington announced 25 per cent tariffs on automobiles, and proposed to impose a reciprocal tariff on Indian products from April 2, dubbed “US Liberation Day”. India’s energy exports to the US are also exposed to the tariff threat. Exports of fuels averaged around $4.4 billion in calendar 2024, mainly by private sector refiner Reliance Industries. And, over $1 billion in sales of solar modules to the US are also on the tariff radar. Part of India’s plans to engage Washington involves purchase of more US energy. Annual energy imports from the US comprising coal, fuels, LNG, petroleum coke, and crude oil, among others, totalled around $15 billion, around a third of overall imports from the US, according to Indian Customs data.

LNG imports totalled $1.4 billion in financial year 2023-24 (FY24) and $2.2 billion in April-December 25 period of FY25, according to Customs data. Crude oil purchases were valued at $5.37 billion of US oil in calendar 2024, and petroleum product imports from the US totalled $3.85 billion. Imports of petcoke, used as fuel in industries, totalled $1 billion in FY24, and $680 million in April-December of FY25; and imports of coal amounted to $4.3 billion and $2.6 billion, respectively, during the two periods, Customs data showed. Doubling energy imports Imports of energy would need to more than double if India has to shave at least a third of the surplus, but that comes against the backdrop of lower oil prices and weaker economic growth, industry officials said.

Any urgency is undesirable, analysts said. “The rise in US crude imports must be deliberate as India could use that as a bargaining tool in tariff negotiations with Washington,” said Vandana Hari, a Singapore-based energy expert and founder of Vanda Insights. Top refining officials, including the head of a state-run refiner, told Business Standard that New Delhi does not dictate purchases nor does it impose quotas for US oil purchases, disputing some media reports. Moreover, the government cannot impose any mandates on private sector refiners Reliance Industries and Russian Rosneft-run Nayara Energy. In case of state oil companies, refining executives must justify why a certain crude was purchased in future audits, officials said, illustrating that it wouldn’t be easy for New Delhi to push the pedal on US oil imports.

Term contracts with the US are not possible because unlike Russia or West Asia, there is no state oil company in America that coordinates sales. In addition, increasing crude oil imports from the US has its limitations because of the configuration of Indian refineries and premium pricing of delivered US oil, refining officials said. India has a huge appetite for LNG imports from the US, priced off US gas benchmark Henry Hub, but these contracts take years to conclude. Recent purchases Crude oil imports from the US increased to 304,000 bpd in March compared to 145,000 bpd in February. Over 230,000 bpd of imports comprised premium light, sweet WTI Midland grades, typically used by Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum in Mumbai refineries, which were designed for similar quality crude from Mumbai High fields of ONGC. The remaining oil was the dirty, discounted heavy, acidic Cold Lake Blend grade, mainly used by Reliance in its advanced Jamnagar refinery.

Imports of LNG have slowed this year. Indian state-run companies Gail and Indian Oil have term contracts with US liquefaction projects for a combined 6.5 million tons a year of LNG, equating to over 550,000 tons a month. But purchases have averaged only 180,000 tons a month in 2025, with Gail importing less than 100,000 tons into India, a fifth of what it must procure. Gail is selling US LNG to traders and swapping the same for supplies from elsewhere after attacks by Houthi rebels on oil and gas tankers crossing the Suez Canal has bloated transport costs and increased travel times to India, company officials said. Swaps do not count under Indo-US trade.