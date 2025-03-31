Donald Trump says reciprocal tariffs from April 2 to hit all countries

The United States (US) President Donald Trump on Sunday said that reciprocal tariffs will take effect on April 2, targeting “all countries” without exception, even as he softened his stance by describing tariffs as “generous” and “kinder”.

“You'd start with all countries… essentially all of the countries that we're talking about,” Trump told reporters, adding that reciprocal tariffs will not just be targeted towards a smaller group of 10 to 15 countries with the biggest trade imbalances with the US.

The US plans to impose reciprocal tariffs to match the tariff and non-tariff barriers on imports from America. This is because Trump believes that over the years, “lack of reciprocity” has resulted in persistent and high levels of trade deficit for the US. He also sees tariffs as a way of protecting the US economy from unfair global competition and to “Make America Great Again”, with protectionist policies.

Right now, there is no clarity on the details of the implementation of the reciprocal tariffs, with respect to how they will be calculated, making it difficult for countries to firm up a strategy to tackle and counter it.

According to trade experts and analysts, reciprocal tariffs can be applied on a country level across all imports, at the sector level targeting specific industries, or on a product/commodity-specific basis. Given the time-consuming complexities involved in making these calculations and the tight deadline to implement them, they believe implementing broad country-level tariffs will be relatively simpler.

However, closer to the date of implementation, Trump started softening his stance by saying last week that tariffs will likely be more “lenient than reciprocal”.

“The tariffs will be far more generous than the countries were to us. Meaning – they will be kinder than those countries were to the United States of America. Over the decades, they ripped us off like no country’s ever been ripped off in history,” Trump told reporters on Sunday.

“We’re going to be much nicer than they were to us, but it’s substantial money for us nevertheless,” he added.

Trump has repeatedly stated that India, with its high tariff structure, will not be granted special treatment or given an exemption. Separately, India and the US have decided to finalise the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement by the fall of 2025.

While India has been pushing for an exemption from the reciprocal tariff, considering that both countries are negotiating tariff concessions under the bilateral trade agreement (BTA), the US has yet to provide any clarity on such tariffs.