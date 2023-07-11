Home / Economy / News / Ministers concerned over including GST IT network in money laundering act

Ministers concerned over including GST IT network in money laundering act

India's state ministers have raised concerns over the inclusion of goods and services tax's (GST) information technology network under the country's money laundering act

Reuters NEW DELHI
The inclusion could result in small businesses being investigated by the country's financial crime agency for GST violations, Delhi's Finance Minister Atishi Marlena said after a meeting of the tax council.

Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 4:16 PM IST
"The inclusion... will allow information-sharing of all GST taxpayers with the Enforcement Directorate," Marlena said.

 

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri, Writing by Shivam Patel; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 4:16 PM IST

