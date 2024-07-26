Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Ministry of Ports receives 29 proposals worth Rs 3,300 cr from Andhra

Ministry of Ports receives 29 proposals worth Rs 3,300 cr from Andhra

Visakhapatnam Port Authority and Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) have undertaken 36 projects in Andhra, with combined investment of Rs 4,600 cr, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sonowal said

Container port
22 projects worth Rs 2,530 cr have been completed, while 14 projects worth Rs 2,070 cr are in various stages of implementation: Waterways minister Sonowal | Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 7:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has received 29 new proposals worth Rs 3,300 cr from Andhra Pradesh covering various projects, including port development and coastal berths, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said 13 projects in Andhra Pradesh, valued around Rs 2,500 cr, are currently receiving financial assistance under the Sagarmala scheme.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

These projects include Ro-Pax and passenger jetties, fishing harbours, port modernisation, and skill development. The ministry has already sanctioned Rs 450 cr for development of these projects, Sonowal said.

Additionally, he said the Visakhapatnam Port Authority and Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) have undertaken 36 projects in Andhra Pradesh, with a combined investment of Rs 4,600 cr.

Among these, 22 projects worth Rs 2,530 cr have been completed, while 14 projects worth Rs 2,070 cr are in various stages of implementation, he added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Two armed robberies reported in Indian ports, anchorages in H1 2024

Insurance companies divided over TDS slashing on life insurance payouts

Govt to buy all masur, urad, tur dal produced by farmers: Agri minister

SAEL Group issues bonds worth $305 million in international markets

Security forces seize arms consignment dropped by drone in J&K's Rajouri

Topics :Ports in IndiaShipping MinistryWaterways projectsAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story