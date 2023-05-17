Satcom spectrum auction: DoT likely to nudge Trai for recommendations

The reminder to TRAI on the contentious issue of spectrum assignment for space communications will come at a time when there have been differences between the DoT and Trai on the way forward. The DoT sent a reference in September 2021 to the regulator for recommending appropriate frequency bands and block sizes, base price, and quantum of spectrum for the auction of space-based communication services. After many letters of clarification between the two, Trai came out with a consultation paper in April this year regarding what could be the ideal method for the assignment of spectrum for space-based communications- auction — administered pricing or some other alternative method — thus opening up the entire issue once again.

As part of reforms in the telecom sector, the government had decided to hold spectrum auctions every financial year, usually in the fourth quarter. This communication will be the first step in the preparation for the action.