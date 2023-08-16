Home / Economy / News / Monsoon fury brings financial loss for Himachal Pradesh's apple growers

Monsoon fury brings financial loss for Himachal Pradesh's apple growers

Apple trees in the region typically flower around April, bearing fruit within 100-110 days

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Premium
Photo: Shutterstock,com

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 12:01 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

For apple growers in Himachal Pradesh, constituting a significant part of the country's fruit industry, the unrelenting heavy rains since July have led to distress and substantial financial losses.

The initial rainfall in July interrupted fruit plucking and growth, and this disruption was compounded by more intense downpours in recent days that have further aggravated the damage.

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reveal that between June 1 and August 15 this year, Himachal Pradesh experienced 732.1 millimetres of rainfall, 45 per cent more than the usual amount. On August 15 alone, the state was hit by 22.1 millimetres of rain, a staggering 187 per cent above the average.

The relentless rain led to premature fruit falling and a reduction in size, resulting in diminished yields and an increase in fungal attacks fostered by the damp environment.

Under normal circumstances, Himachal Pradesh produces approximately 30.5-40.5 million boxes of apples annually, with each box weighing between 24-28 kg, depending on the size of the apples. However, this year, due to the rains and other adversities, production is anticipated to nosedive to just 10-10.25 million boxes.

Apple trees in the region typically flower around April, bearing fruit within 100-110 days.

"July and August are crucial months for the apple fruit to develop in size and colour. The relentless rains have severely impacted these critical stages for most of the state's crop," stated Harish Chauhan, a leading apple grower.

Lokinder Singh Bisht, president of the Progressive Growers’ Association (PGA), a coalition of apple growers, underscored that the gravest destruction transpired in Shimla and Kullu districts, where entire orchards were swept away. The continuing harvests, he explained, were hindered by rain and damage to roads.

Bisht also observed that middlemen were exploiting the disruption in supply, forcing farmers to sell their produce at prices well below the retail market, where prices have remained high.

Chauhan stressed that for those farmers whose orchards were destroyed, the loss would be long-term, given the lengthy process required to establish an apple orchard.

Apples are a significant contributor to Himachal Pradesh's economy, estimated to bring in around Rs 5,000-6,000 crore per annum, trailing only tourism. The loss from this season's disruption is calculated at nearly Rs 1,000 crore for produce and related businesses.

This economic blow extends beyond the growers, impacting the labour force, packers, and transporters as well. The lower elevation areas have borne the brunt of the damage, putting the livelihoods of 1.4-2.0 million people at risk.

The Apple Farmers’ Federation of India, affiliated with the All India Kisan Sabha, has expressed its concerns over the crisis, highlighting the rising cost of production and declining returns for apple farmers in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Furthermore, the federation pointed out that the import duty on American apples has been reduced from 70 to 50 per cent. There are fears that these apples could inundate the Indian markets, creating yet another challenge for domestic growers.


Apple Production In India in 2021-22*    
         
State Production % Share    
J&K 1719000 70.54    
Himachal Pradesh 644000 26.42    
Uttarakhand 65000 2.66    
Arunachal Pradesh 7000 0.3    
Nagaland 2000 0.07    
TOTAL** 2437000      
*As per First Advanced Estimate    
**Total might not match as all states have not been included
         
Source: APEDA        

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

WWDC 2023: MacBook Air 15 to MR headset, what to expect from Apple event

Maha coop sugar mills mull paying more to farmers as tax demand settles

Urban poor most impacted by 15-month high in July inflation surge: CRISIL

CBDT issues detailed guidelines on taxation of traditional policies

Southern states hold nearly 30% of toll collected on national highways

Raj CM clears packages for 7 projects to boost investment of Rs 24,681 cr

Topics :Indian monsoonApple Fruit

First Published: Aug 16 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Coal India capex spending grows 8.5% to Rs 4,700 cr in Apr-Jul: Officials

M&M expects to produce 200K EVs from upcoming Chakan plant by 2029: Nakra

India News

Schools, colleges in Himachal to remain shut today, death toll rises to 57

Yamuna's water level in Delhi rises again amid rains in Himachal

Technology News

Australian court fines Dell unit $6.5 mn for misleading customers

Apple AirPods to be made in India at Foxconn factory in Hyderabad

Economy News

Govt to launch Vishwakarma Yojana for skilled traditional craftsmen

India's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data

Next Story