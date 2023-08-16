Monsoon fury brings financial loss for Himachal Pradesh's apple growers

For apple growers in Himachal Pradesh, constituting a significant part of the country's fruit industry, the unrelenting heavy rains since July have led to distress and substantial financial losses.

The initial rainfall in July interrupted fruit plucking and growth, and this disruption was compounded by more intense downpours in recent days that have further aggravated the damage.



Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reveal that between June 1 and August 15 this year, Himachal Pradesh experienced 732.1 millimetres of rainfall, 45 per cent more than the usual amount. On August 15 alone, the state was hit by 22.1 millimetres of rain, a staggering 187 per cent above the average.

The relentless rain led to premature fruit falling and a reduction in size, resulting in diminished yields and an increase in fungal attacks fostered by the damp environment.



Under normal circumstances, Himachal Pradesh produces approximately 30.5-40.5 million boxes of apples annually, with each box weighing between 24-28 kg, depending on the size of the apples. However, this year, due to the rains and other adversities, production is anticipated to nosedive to just 10-10.25 million boxes.

Apple trees in the region typically flower around April, bearing fruit within 100-110 days.



"July and August are crucial months for the apple fruit to develop in size and colour. The relentless rains have severely impacted these critical stages for most of the state's crop," stated Harish Chauhan, a leading apple grower.

Lokinder Singh Bisht, president of the Progressive Growers’ Association (PGA), a coalition of apple growers, underscored that the gravest destruction transpired in Shimla and Kullu districts, where entire orchards were swept away. The continuing harvests, he explained, were hindered by rain and damage to roads.



Bisht also observed that middlemen were exploiting the disruption in supply, forcing farmers to sell their produce at prices well below the retail market, where prices have remained high.

Chauhan stressed that for those farmers whose orchards were destroyed, the loss would be long-term, given the lengthy process required to establish an apple orchard.



Apples are a significant contributor to Himachal Pradesh's economy, estimated to bring in around Rs 5,000-6,000 crore per annum, trailing only tourism. The loss from this season's disruption is calculated at nearly Rs 1,000 crore for produce and related businesses.

This economic blow extends beyond the growers, impacting the labour force, packers, and transporters as well. The lower elevation areas have borne the brunt of the damage, putting the livelihoods of 1.4-2.0 million people at risk.



The Apple Farmers’ Federation of India, affiliated with the All India Kisan Sabha, has expressed its concerns over the crisis, highlighting the rising cost of production and declining returns for apple farmers in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Furthermore, the federation pointed out that the import duty on American apples has been reduced from 70 to 50 per cent. There are fears that these apples could inundate the Indian markets, creating yet another challenge for domestic growers.