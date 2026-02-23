NaBFID raises $125 million in maiden foreign currency loan from HSBC

By Saikat Das

India’s infrastructure lender has secured about $125 million through its maiden foreign currency borrowing, paving the way for access to a deeper pool of global capital.

HSBC Holdings Plc has approved a dollar-denominated, five-year debt facility for the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, (NaBFID), priced over the secured overnight financing rate, an official spokesperson of the lender confirmed in response to a Bloomberg’s email query.

The transaction underscores NaBFID’s expanding role in financing India’s vast infrastructure push. With $133 billion earmarked for the next financial year, offshore funding helps ease pressure on domestic banks while broadening the capital base available for highways, ports and airports that are central to the country’s growth plans.