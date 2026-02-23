Associate Sponsors

NaBFID raises $125 million in maiden foreign currency loan from HSBC

NaBFID's total assets rose 44 per cent to ₹1.04 trillion ($11.4 billion) as of Dec. 31, 2025, according to its website

HSBC’s GIFT City unit will extend the loan to NaBFID | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
By Saikat Das
 
India’s infrastructure lender has secured about $125 million through its maiden foreign currency borrowing, paving the way for access to a deeper pool of global capital. 
 
HSBC Holdings Plc has approved a dollar-denominated, five-year debt facility for the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, (NaBFID), priced over the secured overnight financing rate, an official spokesperson of the lender confirmed in response to a Bloomberg’s email query.
 
The transaction underscores NaBFID’s expanding role in financing India’s vast infrastructure push. With $133 billion earmarked for the next financial year, offshore funding helps ease pressure on domestic banks while broadening the capital base available for highways, ports and airports that are central to the country’s growth plans.
 
As part of the lender’s long-term financing strategy, “the institution continues to explore alternative fundraising avenues, including foreign currency markets,” the spokesperson said. 
 
Plans to tap overseas markets were first mooted in last year but were delayed amid global volatility. NaBFID’s total assets rose 44 per cent to ₹1.04 trillion ($11.4 billion) as of Dec. 31, 2025, according to its website.
 
HSBC’s GIFT City unit will extend the loan to NaBFID, according to the spokesperson. HSBC declined to comment.
First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

