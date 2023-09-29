National Highway projects worth Rs 3,659 cr inaugurated in Maha's Washim

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated three National Highways (NH) projects worth Rs 3,695 crore in Washim, Maharashtra, on Friday.

Live from the Inauguration of 3 NH projects worth Rs 3695 Cr in Washim, Maharashtra. #PragatiKaHighway #GatiShakti — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 29, 2023



Over the past nine years, a 227-km highway network connecting Vidarbha and Marathwada has been constructed in Washim district, according to a statement from the Ministry.

The four-lane National Highway 161, running from Akola in Maharashtra to Sangareddy in Telangana, plays a pivotal role in enhancing trade relations between the two states, the statement noted.

Divided into three packages, the first segment of the highway stretches from Akola to Medshi and covers 48 km. It costs Rs 1,259 crore and features four air pools, 10 underpasses, and 85 culverts. The second package, running from Medshi to Washim over 45 km and costing Rs 1,394 crore, includes 13 bus shelters, a six-lane Rail Over Bridge (ROB), and a bypass for Washim city. The third package extends from Pangre to Warangafata, covering 42 km and costing Rs 1,042 crore; it incorporates the main bridge over the Kayadhu River and bypasses for Kalamanuri and Akhara-Balapur cities.

These projects will connect key locations across the districts of Akola, Washim, Nanded, and Hingoli.

Accessibility to religious and tourist sites such as Shegavche Gajanan Maharaj Temple, Akola Shahnoor Fort, Antriksh Jain Temple, Eighth Jyotirling Aundha-Naganath, Sant Namdev Maharaj Sansthan, Narsi, and Takht Sachkhand Gurudwara in Nanded will now be improved.

For the construction of Sadar National Highway 161 under the 'Amrit Sarovar' scheme, ponds in villages like Savargaon Barde, Jhodga Khurd, Chivra, Amani, Saikheda and others were excavated. The soil and sand obtained from these ponds were used in the road construction.