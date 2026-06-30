NBCC vs CPWD: How government construction is seeing a quiet shift

It has not been a one-way street, however. CPWD has begun to spread out to the state capitals. In June, the Union Cabinet approved the construction of the General Pool Residential Accommodation at the New Capital City, Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh. This marks the first GPRA project in the capital city of Amaravati, as well as within the state of Andhra Pradesh, at an estimated cost of ₹1,234.91 crores.
The project is significant because, at the state level, there are public works departments. Under the Indian Constitution, building works are divided into three branches, namely (i) Buildings and Roads, (ii) Irrigation, and (iii) Public Health Engineering. Each of these comes within the purview of the state governments. The CPWD is making inroads in these areas.