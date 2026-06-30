NBCC vs CPWD: How government construction is seeing a quiet shift

One of the reasons why CPWD has been slower compared to other organisations is the administrative layout of the organisation. CPWD is not structured as a commercial entity but as a government department. Each branch of the entity is run by a Chief Engineer. Each of the branches is generally subdivided into Circles, which are in the charge of Superintending Engineers. These circles are further subdivided into Divisions under the charge of Executive Engineers (also called Divisional Officers) and then subdivisions. Both at the Centre and at the states, this makes the agency an ideal support for the Government to plan, construct and maintain all works and buildings, financed from the government budget.