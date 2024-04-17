Nearly 46 FDI proposals pending: DPIIT writes to 17 govt departments

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has written to 17 government departments to expedite decision-making on foreign direct investment (FDI) proposals awaiting government clearance. As many as 46 FDI proposals are awaiting government decision and have breached the government-mandated 12-week time limit for grant of approval, according to a person familiar with the matter.

DPIIT, in a letter, pointed out that government departments often do not adhere to the timeline, in keeping with the standard operating procedure for processing FDI proposals, the source told Business Standard.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The department sought immediate intervention from relevant government departments, including the Ministry of Finance’s Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), to ensure a time-bound green signal for these pending proposals. Of these 46 proposals, 27 have also received comments from the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding security clearance. The decision is now pending with the respective government department.