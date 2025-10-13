Net direct tax mop-up rises 6% to ₹11.89 trn on higher corporate tax gains

Net direct tax collection grew 6.33 per cent so far this fiscal to over Rs 11.89 lakh crore due to higher corporate tax mop-up and slower refunds.

Refund issuances dropped 16 per cent to Rs 2.03 lakh crore between April 1 and October 12.

Between April 1 and October 12, net corporate tax collection stood at about Rs 5.02 lakh crore, up from Rs 4.92 lakh crore in the same period of 2024.

Non-corporate tax, which includes individuals and HUFs, mop up so far this fiscal stood at about Rs 6.56 lakh crore, up from over Rs 5.94 lakh crore in the same period last year.