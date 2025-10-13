Home / Economy / News / RBI revises norms for rupee lending in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka

RBI revises norms for rupee lending in Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka

The RBI said it has also extended the time for repatriating money in foreign currency accounts maintained in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India from one month to three months.

rbi, reserve bank of india
This will encourage Indian exporters to open accounts with IFSC banking units and increase foreign exchange liquidity in the IFSC. | Image: Bloomberg
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 8:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has revised the rules to allow banks in the country and their overseas branches to lend to persons resident in, and peer banks in, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. This is expected to facilitate cross-border trade transactions, including payments.
 
The RBI said it has also extended the time for repatriating money in foreign currency accounts maintained in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in India from one month to three months. This will encourage Indian exporters to open accounts with IFSC banking units and increase foreign exchange liquidity in the IFSC.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani moves SC to support Sahara plea seeking nod to sell 88 properties

Why 'creative destruction' defines this year's Economics Nobel Prize

Healthcare industry welcomes faster GST refunds, seeks broader reform

Premium

Chhattisgarh govt to start paddy procurement at MSP from November 15

Rajesh Agrawal to lead team to US for early trade pact conclusion

Topics :RBI PolicyIndia-BhutanIndia Nepal tiesIndia-Sri Lanka

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story