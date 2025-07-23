Net FDI plunges to $40 million in May 2025 as outward flows accelerate

The net foreign direct investment (FDI) in India -- which is the difference between gross inflows and outflows-- declined sharply by 98.2 per cent to $ 40 million in May 2025 from $ 2.2 billion in May 2024, on higher repatriation/divestment and outward investments from the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. For May 2025, repatriation\divestment stood at $5.0 billion, up from $ 4.1 billion in May 2024. In May 2025, outward FDI was $ 2.1 billion, higher than $ 1.8 billion in May 2024. As for May 2025, gross FDI was $ 7.2 billion, lower than $ 8.1 billion in May 2024.

According to the State of the Economy article in the RBI bulletin (July 2025), Singapore, Mauritius, the UAE and the US together accounted for more than three-fourths of total FDI inflows in May 2025, with manufacturing, financial and computer services being the top recipient sectors. ALSO READ: RBI net buys $1.76 bn in May; forward short dollar position at $65.21 bn The central bank has maintained high gross FDI, which indicates that India continues to remain an attractive investment destination. Cumulative net FDI in the first two months of the current financial year (FY26), was flat at $3.9 billion in April-May 2025 as compared to $ 4.0 billion in April-May 2024. The gross inward FDI increased to $ 15.91 billion in April-May 2025, from $15.2 billion in April-May 2024.