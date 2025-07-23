Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI net buys $1.76 bn in May; forward short dollar position at $65.21 bn

RBI net buys $1.76 bn in May; forward short dollar position at $65.21 bn

RBI bought $1.76 billion in May as rupee weakened and short positions matured, bringing down net short dollar position in forward market to $65.21 billion

rbi reserve bank of india

The dollar index fell 0.14 per cent to 99.33 in May. It measures the strength of the US dollar against a basket of six major currencies.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net bought $1.76 billion in May, after a net sale of $1.6 billion in April, according to the central bank’s monthly bulletin. The RBI bought $9.12 billion and sold $7.36 billion of foreign currency in May. The rupee depreciated by 1.3 per cent during the month.
 
Before May, the RBI was a net buyer of the greenback only in March, while it remained a net seller in January, February, and April.
 
The outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market fell further to $65.21 billion by the end of May, compared to $72.57 billion at the end of April.
 
 
“Around $7 billion short positions matured in May which were not rolled over,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “In spot, the dollar index had declined and the RBI had accumulated dollars,” he added.
 
The dollar index fell 0.14 per cent to 99.33 in May. It measures the strength of the US dollar against a basket of six major currencies.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Outward remittances under RBI's LRS fall 4.4% to $2.3 billion in May 2025

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI net bought $1.76 billion in forex market in May, shows bulletin

Almost two decades after business correspondents (BCs) arrived on the scene, the lack of grease is evident. Poor payout for the heavy lifting they do is is making the channel – a key cog in the financial inclusion wheel – creaky. For there has been n

RBI's financial inclusion index hits 67 in March 2025, reflecting growth

rbi reserve bank of india

WACR tops repo rate for the first time in FY26 amid GST outflows

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, RBI

Lack of empathy in customer service driving complaints: RBI DG Swaminathan

 
Of the $65 billion net short dollar position, $4.8 billion was in one-month contracts, $10.2 billion in one- to three-month tenures, $30 billion is set to mature between three months and one year, and the remaining $20 billion was in contracts exceeding one year.
 
As of June 2025, the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) of the Indian rupee fell to 100.36, down from 101.12 in May. In May, the REER had increased after five consecutive months of moderation since December 2024. Prior to the recent decline, the REER had climbed steadily from 103.66 in January 2024 to a peak of 108.14 in November.
 
The REER adjusts the Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER) to account for inflation differentials between India and its major trading partners. A REER value above 100 indicates an appreciation of the rupee relative to the base year, potentially making Indian exports less competitive in global markets.

More From This Section

Kotak mahindra bank, kotak

Kotak Mahindra Bank targets affluent clients with 'Solitaire' launch

Unified Payments Interface, UPI

PayPal partners with NPCI, others to launch cross-border payments platform

Raghuram Rajan

Finance Commission must focus on strengthening local bodies: Raghuram Rajan

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, PSU Banks

HKMA penalises IOB's Hong Kong branch for breaching AML regulations

Financial services, especially payments and lending, are being embedded across many large consumer tech platforms to enhance customer experience. Companies are adding fintech capabilities to their incumbent services on the back of a high customer bas

Fintech self-regulator issues code of conduct for regtech companies

Topics : RBI economy US Dollar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon