Outward remittances under RBI's LRS fall 4.4% to $2.3 billion in May 2025

RBI data shows decline in remittances for travel and education abroad while property and equity investments rise under Liberalised Remittance Scheme in May 2025

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
In the April–May FY26 period, India’s outward remittances under LRS were down 1.87 per cent to $4.79 billion, compared to $4.88 billion in the year-ago period.(Photo: Reuters)
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
Outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) slipped by 4.4 per cent in May 2025 from the year-ago period to $2.3 billion, owing to a drop in the international travel and overseas education categories.
 
According to the latest RBI bulletin, total remittances under the scheme stood at $2.3 billion in May 2025—4.4 per cent less than $2.4 billion in May 2024.
 
The LRS scheme was introduced in 2004, allowing all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge. Initially, the scheme had a limit of $25,000, which was gradually revised.
 
In the reported month, remittances for international travel were marginally down to $1.38 billion from $1.4 billion in the year-ago period. Remittances for studies abroad dropped 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $149.8 million from $210.99 million in May 2024. 
 
On the other hand, remittances for the purchase of immovable property rose by 92.21 per cent Y-o-Y to $41.69 million, while deposits inched up by 3.15 per cent Y-o-Y to $54.65 million. Remittances for investment in equity/debt increased 6.15 per cent Y-o-Y to $104.9 million from $98.86 million.
 
Meanwhile, remittances for medical treatment slipped 12.27 per cent Y-o-Y to $6.72 million, while funds for maintenance of close relatives inched up by 0.54 per cent Y-o-Y to $322.54 million. The remittances under the ‘gifts’ segment dropped 14.2 per cent Y-o-Y to $233.3 million.
 
In the April–May FY26 period, India’s outward remittances under LRS were down 1.87 per cent to $4.79 billion, compared to $4.88 billion in the year-ago period.

Topics :Outward RemittanceseducationRBI

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

