Outward remittances under RBI's LRS fall 4.4% to $2.3 billion in May 2025

Outward remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) slipped by 4.4 per cent in May 2025 from the year-ago period to $2.3 billion, owing to a drop in the international travel and overseas education categories.

According to the latest RBI bulletin, total remittances under the scheme stood at $2.3 billion in May 2025—4.4 per cent less than $2.4 billion in May 2024.

The LRS scheme was introduced in 2004, allowing all resident individuals to remit up to $250,000 per financial year for any permissible current or capital account transaction, or a combination of both, free of charge. Initially, the scheme had a limit of $25,000, which was gradually revised.

ALSO READ: RBI net bought $1.76 billion in forex market in May, shows bulletin In the reported month, remittances for international travel were marginally down to $1.38 billion from $1.4 billion in the year-ago period. Remittances for studies abroad dropped 29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $149.8 million from $210.99 million in May 2024. On the other hand, remittances for the purchase of immovable property rose by 92.21 per cent Y-o-Y to $41.69 million, while deposits inched up by 3.15 per cent Y-o-Y to $54.65 million. Remittances for investment in equity/debt increased 6.15 per cent Y-o-Y to $104.9 million from $98.86 million.