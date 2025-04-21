Home / Economy / News / New accounting norms to bolster financial reporting quality: ICAI

New accounting norms to bolster financial reporting quality: ICAI

The proposed standards also present two additional subtotals in the profit or loss section: 'operating profit or loss' and 'profit or loss before financing and income taxes'

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI
Premium
ICAI had issued an exposure draft of Ind AS 118 for public comments in January 2025.
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 11:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The proposed new accounting standard Ind AS 118 will mark a significant step forward in enhancing the quality and clarity of financial reporting in India, Charanjot Singh Nanda, President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said on Monday.  
ICAI had issued an exposure draft of Ind AS 118 for public comments in January 2025.  
The Standard requires entities to classify income and expenses into five categories: operating, investing, financing, income taxes and discontinued operations. For instance, income and expenses from assets that generate returns independently such as debt or equity investment will be classified under investing category while, income and expenses on liabilities such as bank loans and bonds will be classified under financing category, ICAI has said.
 
This, the Institute says, would enable investors to analyse returns from stand-alone investments separately from a company’s operations while the financing category would allow them to analyse companies’ performance before the effects of its financing. 
 
“While it does not alter the way financial performance is measured, it introduces a more structured and consistent approach to how that performance is presented and disclosed,” Nanda said. 
 
The proposed standards also present two additional subtotals in the profit or loss section: ‘operating profit or loss’ and ‘profit or loss before financing and income taxes’
 
Nanda said that this would not affect how companies measure their financial performance and the overall profit figure. “These standards will greatly benefit users of financial statements by enabling more meaningful comparisons and deeper insights into a company’s operations,” the ICAI President added.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fresh formal hirings decline by 10% in February, shows EPFO data

Premium

Datanomics: Centre unmoved even as states call for capping cess, surcharge

Railways ramps up speed mission with track upgrades, fencing drive

Modi, Vance welcome 'significant progress' in India-US trade deal

Govt imposes 12% safeguard duty on some steel products for 200 days

Topics :ICAIIndian Accounting StandardsAccounting norms

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story