New GDP series to overhaul inflation adjustments across key sectors

On investment, the report advocates an asset-wise approach to Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF), replacing the current reliance on a composite WPI for machinery and equipment. For transport equipment, ICT goods and other machinery, specific WPI series will be used. Research and development will be deflated by a weighted CPI (industrial workers and urban). Software and databases will be deflated by urban CPI, mineral exploration by general CPI, and entertainment and other intellectual property products by CPI for recreation and CPI (urban), respectively.

For dwellings, other buildings and structures, the report suggests using growth in the construction sector’s gross value of output at constant prices as the volume indicator, reflecting the absence of a clean price index for this asset. Change in Stocks will continue to rely on industry-wise WPI- or IPD-based deflators, while valuables such as gold and silver will shift to using CPI for jewellery and ornaments, instead of wholesale prices, to better represent consumer-level prices.