Home / Economy / News / JPMorgan sees India as 'bright spot' despite Trump tariff concerns

JPMorgan sees India as 'bright spot' despite Trump tariff concerns

India has borne the brunt of policy changes by the US administration, with a 25 per cent reciprocal levy on the country being doubled because of its purchases of Russian oil

JPMorgan, JP Morgan bank india
JPMorgan Chase sees India standing out as a “bright spot” in a challenging global economic landscape.
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:43 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Siddhi Nayak  JPMorgan Chase & Co. sees India standing out as a “bright spot” in a challenging global economic landscape, thanks to its robust domestic growth and limited reliance on exports, according to Sjoerd Leenart, the bank’s top executive for Asia Pacific.
 
“Sure, it has its share of issues — the tariffs, now the H-1B visa issues. But overall it has a strong hand to play,” Leenart said in an interview with Bloomberg Television in Mumbai, where it is holding its annual India conference. The Wall Street bank is confident India can get through the tariff issues, “and will land in a good place,” he said. 
 
India has borne the brunt of policy changes by the US administration, with a 25 per cent reciprocal levy on the country being doubled because of its purchases of Russian oil. Over the weekend, the country got a further shock after President Donald Trump signed an order to add a $100,000 entry fee for new H-1B visas, where Indians account for more than 70 per cent of all such visas.
 
However, Leenart said it was a relief that the fee doesn’t apply to existing H-1B visa holders.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Farmers, consumers, shopkeepers cheer new GST rates, say it boosts savings

New GST rates take effect: Full list of what gets cheaper from today

GST 2.0 rollout begins today: New rates, tax cuts, exemptions | Top updates

GST rate cut will make medicines more affordable, accessible: IPA secy

Premium

US calls Piyush Goyal's visit for trade talks an important step forward

Topics :Trump tariffstrump tariffJP Morgan

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story