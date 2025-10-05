Home / Economy / News / Next round of talks on proposed trade pacts with Chile, Peru in Oct, Nov

Next round of talks on proposed trade pacts with Chile, Peru in Oct, Nov

The five-day talks with Chile will start on October 27 in Santiago, the three-day deliberations with Peru will begin on November 3 in Lima

exporters, trade, tariff
Chile is the fifth-largest trading partner of India in the LAC (Latin American countries) region.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The next round of negotiations between India and two South American countries, Chile and Peru, will be held in October and November, respectively, an official said.

The five-day talks with Chile will start on October 27 in Santiago, the three-day deliberations with Peru will begin on November 3 in Lima, the official said.

Both agreements are being negotiated separately.

India is set to hold its second round of trade talks with Chile and the eighth round of negotiations with Peru.

India and Chile implemented a preferential trade agreement (PTA) in 2006 and are now negotiating to widen its scope for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA).

CEPA aims to build upon the existing PTA between the two nations and seeks to encompass a broader range of sectors, including digital services, investment promotion and cooperation, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), and critical minerals.

The bilateral trade between India and Chile is modest. In 2024-25, India's exports to Chile were down 2.46 per cent to just USD 1.15 billion. Imports, however, grew 72 per cent to USD 2.60 billion.

The largest Indian exports to Chile are auto and pharma. The biggest import from Chile is minerals worth around USD 1.58 billion. Other products imported from Chile are copper and chemicals.

Chile is the fifth-largest trading partner of India in the LAC (Latin American countries) region.

India's exports to Chile are diversified and constitute motor vehicles/cars, drug formulations, chemicals, iron and steel products, man-made yarn, fabrics, cotton fabrics, made-ups, RMG (ready-made garments), auto components, electric machinery and equipment, leather goods, rubber products, aluminium and its products, and ceramics.

On the other hand, Peru has emerged as the third-largest trading partner of India in the Latin American and Caribbean regions.

During 2024-25, India's exports to Peru rose by about 9 per cent to USD 1 billion, while imports grew 60 per cent to USD 4.98 billion.

India's main exports to Peru include motorcycles and three-wheelers, polyester and cotton yarns, pharmaceuticals, iron and steel products, plastic products, rubber, pipes for the oil and gas industry, tyres, pipes, etc.

Main imports from Peru are gold, copper, synthetic filaments, phosphates of calcium, fresh grapes, and fish flour.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Exports making Indian factories up to 25% more eco-friendly: IIM study

Delhi govt's excise revenue records 12% growth in first half of FY26

EU eyes bigger role in 'Make in India' as FTA talks set to begin on Oct 6

Premium

Datanomics: Amid geopolitical uncertainty, a look at Russia's energy trade

Premium

Festival-season sales likely to hit record ₹4.75 trillion after GST relief

Topics :Trade talksTrade tiesIndia trade policy

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story