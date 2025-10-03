Datanomics: Amid geopolitical uncertainty, a look at Russia's energy trade

Before assuming office as the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump had promised to put an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in 2022. However, with no signs pointing towards an end to the conflict, the US administration has raked up the issue of Russia’s energy trade with its allies and major trade partners, including India, in an effort to choke the funding for Russia’s war economy.

Russia’s rise, despite the sanctions

The US has repeatedly asked India to curb its crude oil imports from Russia

in order to secure a trade deal and reduction in tariffs. Russia’s share in India’s crude oil imports rose from 1 per cent in 2018-19 to 28.75 per cent in 2024-25.