NITI Aayog proposes 'model pharma chapter' for future FTA negotiations

According to the report, India faces 716 non-tariff measures on medicines across the US, European Union (EU), Canada, Japan, and Switzerland alone. “Non-tariff measures have become increasingly restrictive compared with tariffs, raising compliance costs and serving as key barriers to global trade through complex standards, certifications, and regulatory requirements,” the Aayog argued. The recommendation comes against the backdrop of what the Aayog calls “inadequate integration of trade policy with pharmaceuticals”.

“Several existing FTAs contain pharma-related provisions, but the benefits on the ground are mixed because many provisions remain cooperative in nature,” the report observed. It singled out the recently concluded India–EU FTA, which has incorporated pharma-specific regulatory cooperation clauses, as a “step in the right direction”. Still, it cautioned that such clauses “need to be widely included across the several FTAs that India is in the process of ratifying”. The urgency, the Aayog argues, stems from the gap between India’s manufacturing scale and its value capture.