NMP 2.0 targets ₹2.76 trillion power asset monetisation by FY30

The government is targeting asset monetisation of ₹2,76,500 crore from power sector projects by FY30, according to the National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) 2.0 released by Niti Aayog today. The target for FY26 has been kept at ₹49,900 crore.

The asset classes in the power sector for NMP 2.0 include eight operational hydro assets of NHPC and SJVN, transmission assets of Power Grid (PGCIL), inter-state transmission lines (ISTL) and equity dilution of the step-down subsidiaries of PSUs.

The preferred mode of monetisation for hydro assets is the securitisation of future cash flows by the PSU. Meanwhile, PGCIL plans to monetise its transmission assets through securitisation of its respective annuity revenues.