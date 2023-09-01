Home / Economy / News / Nomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%

Nomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%

India's Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded a more-than-expected 7.8% on an annual basis in the June quarter, Thursday's data showed, accelerating from 6.1% growth recorded in the March quarter

Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 10:47 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Nomura on Friday raised its economic growth forecast for India's fiscal 2024 to 5.9% from 5.5%, after data showed economy grew at its quickest pace in a year in the April-June quarter.

India's Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded a more-than-expected 7.8% on an annual basis in the June quarter, Thursday's data showed, accelerating from 6.1% growth recorded in the March quarter.

Nomura, however, lowered the country's fiscal 2025 GDP growth rate to 5.6% from 6.5% as its sees weak monsoons, higher food inflation, likely slowdown in government capital expenditure and sluggish global growth pressuring domestic demand.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha makes landfall in Myanmar; tears off roofs, kills at least 3

Need for universal, country-specific food safety standards: Mandaviya

India's retail inflation surges on food prices in challenge to Modi govt

China expands number of countries for travel by its big-spending tourists

Financials, IT aid rise in Indian shares ahead of RBI rate decision

After domestic LPG price reduction, commercial LPG prices cut by Rs 158

India, UK officials to start 13th round of FTA talks from September 4

IT hardware PLI: Focus shifts from exports to import substitution

India's exports increased despite recession, with lowest inflation: Goyal

Cut and polished diamond export likely to decline 15% this fiscal: Report

Topics :NomuraGDP forecastIndia economyeconomy

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMD

Vedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

India's manufacturing PMI jumps to 58.6 in August, hits 3-month high

Nomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%

Next Story