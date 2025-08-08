Nudging more states to mandate procurement through GeM, says CEO

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM), an initiative to bring all public procurement by multiple government departments and agencies into a single portal, is now looking to convince more States to exclusively use its platform for procuring public goods and services.

In 2024-25, about 10.5 per cent of the total government procurements worth ₹5.42 trillion carried out through the GeM portal were from States. Uttar Pradesh accounted for a little under 30 per cent of States’ GeM purchases last year worth ₹57,200 crore.

While the central government has made it mandatory for all departments to procure goods and services through the GeM, which is completing nine years, just eight States have done the same. Although 36 States and Union Territories have used the GeM, many States have their own procurement platforms that they stick to.

ALSO READ: UP govt's new policy aims to boost leather manufacturing, exports Mihir Kumar, the CEO of GeM, outlined a new strategy to accelerate state-level adoption on Friday, and sought to address concerns about States that using the Centre-backed GeM platform could deprive opportunities for businesses in their own jurisdictions. “Coming to the GeM portal doesn’t adversely affect the local seller,” Kumar said, pointing to transaction data showing strong participation by vendors based in states. About 2.35 million sellers from across the country are registered on the GeM platform. Maharashtra-based sellers, for instance, have received orders worth over ₹1.84 trillion since GeM’s inception.