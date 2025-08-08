Govt targets 1K patents in critical minerals by 2031 under national mission

The Indian government has set a target to support the filing of 1,000 patents in the critical minerals sector by 2030–31 as part of its National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), aiming to boost domestic innovation across the mineral value chain, the Ministry of Mines said in a statement on Friday.

Approved by the Union Cabinet in January this year, the NCMM is focused on building self-reliance in critical minerals needed for green energy and strategic sectors. As part of this effort, the government has begun tracking and supporting patent activity in technologies linked to the exploration, extraction, processing and recycling of critical minerals.

Sixty-two patent applications related to critical minerals were filed in May and June 2025, and 10 patents were granted during the same period. These include innovations involving lithium, nickel, titanium, tungsten and vanadium — minerals key to clean energy, electronics and strategic technologies.

Examples of recent patents include technologies for sodium-ion batteries, tungsten–polymer composites, and metal oxide nanoparticles doped with rare earth elements like ytterbium.