Number of credit cards in India steadily growing towards 100 million mark

The number of credit cards issued by banks is steadily growing towards the 100 million mark, with the number of cards added in December seeing the highest increase in 2023, at 1.9 million. As of December, the outstanding number of credit cards in the system was 97.9 million, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed.

The year 2023 saw the addition of 16.71 million cards as compared to 12.24 million additions in 2022.

The cards in circulation have been consistently rising for the last 5 years. The cards in circulation have increased by nearly 77 per cent from 55.53 million cards in December 2019, driven by the push from banks and changes in lifestyle patterns.

“The aggressive push for credit cards from banks and changes in spending patterns among customers have led to the surge in credit cards in circulation. Nowadays, credit cards are allotted to a person according to their eligibility. Earlier, credit cards were not so easy to get. Banks have introduced several types of credit cards that have led to an increase in credit cards in force. However, they have started to reduce these now,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, Associate Director, CareEdge.

Further, Bhalerao added that changes in spending patterns due to offers like ‘zero cost EMI’ are also pushing the demand for credit cards among consumers.

The largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank, maintained its leadership position, with 19.81 million cards in circulation in comparison to 19.51 million in November. Earlier this week, HDFC Bank – the largest credit card issuer in the country - said it had hit the 20 million mark in January.

SBI Card’s total number of cards was 18.48 million in December 2023, while ICICI Bank’s cards rose to 16.48 million and Axis Bank to 13.58 million.

Meanwhile, credit card spending among Indians inched up to Rs 1.65 trillion in December 2023 from Rs 1.61 trillion in November 2023, tracking mixed spending trends in Point of Sale (PoS) and e-commerce payments.

The PoS transactions dropped to Rs 58,300.18 crore from Rs 59,014.93 crore in November. Meanwhile, e-commerce payments rose to Rs 1.06 trillion from Rs 1.02 trillion in November 2023.

Transactions of leading credit card issuers witnessed a surge with industry leader HDFC Bank’s credit card transactions rising to Rs 44,771.87 from Rs 42,049.32 crore in November 2023. ICICI Bank’s card transactions rose to Rs 28,213.32 crore from Rs 27,772.63 crore, and Axis Bank posted a rise in transactions to Rs 19,055.30 crore from Rs 18,582.84 crore.

Meanwhile, transactions in SBI Card, issued by the public sector lender, dropped to Rs 29,249.29 crore from Rs 31,407.57 crore in November 2023.

The credit card transactions in December 2023 reported 32 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 1.25 trillion in December 2022.