'West Asia oil shipment may be impacted in short term due to drone attacks'

Continuing attacks on ships, particularly crude oil tankers in and around the Red Sea, will definitely affect crude shipments from the Middle East in the short term, officials from the Petroleum Ministry said over the weekend after two ships connected to India were fired upon.

Late on Saturday, a crude oil tanker, potentially owned by an Indian entity, the M/V Sai Baba, was hit by a one-way attack drone, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday. CENTCOM, one of the eleven unified combatant commands of the US Department of Defense, operates in the Central Asia region.

The military command stated that no injuries were reported during the attack. The vessel is Gabon-based. International law requires merchant ships to be registered in a host country. Registration gives the ship the right to fly the flag of the host country, under whose laws it operates.

The US Central Command's report came a day after the merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto, with around 20 Indian crew members, was hit by a suspected drone about 217 nautical miles off the Porbandar coast in the Arabian Sea and caught fire. The area is far from the Houthis' main base in Western Yemen and was sailing about 860 nautical miles off the Yemen coast when it was hit. The Japanese-owned and Liberia-flagged vessel was shipping petrochemicals to Mumbai.

"The bulk of crude volumes pass through those waters. The government is keeping an eye on the situation. But given that the situation is quickly escalating, such attacks will affect the flow of crude in the short term from West Asia," an official said. Shipping charges are also expected to rise further as consignments from Europe are already avoiding the Suez Canal-Red Sea route in favour of the much longer route around Africa and the Cape of Good Hope, he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs has not officially commented on the issue so far. However, shipping industry executives have expressed particular concerns about attacks occurring so far into the high seas, triggering fears of state actors being involved. "If this happens, then ships coming from even the Persian Gulf are also not safe," an official said. Imports from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Oman traverse the Gulf to reach the Arabian Sea, and then to west coast ports.

West Asian Crude

After more than a year of securing major shipments of Russian crude, India is increasingly looking to re-establish supplies from its traditional partners in West Asia. As of November, Iraq and Saudi Arabia were the second and third-largest sources of crude for India according to estimates made by London-based commodity data analytics provider Vortexa, which tracks ship movements to estimate imports. The share of crude coming from these nations has risen over the past few months.

However, officials said potential supply disruptions from the Middle East are not expected to make a major dent in overall shipped volumes. This is primarily owing to the gamut of discounts on Russian crude oil shipped to India that continue to make the country a top choice for refiners to import from. People in the know said discounts have hovered between $9-$11 per barrel in November, up from $8-$10 per barrel in October, and the low levels of $4-$5 per barrel in mid-2023.

In November, the share of Russian crude in India's imports stood at 33 per cent, the same as October, and down from September's 35 per cent, Vortexa data showed. This remains much lower than its historic high of 42 per cent, seen in May. Shipments from Russia reduced 4 per cent to 1.49 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, down from 1.55 million bpd and 1.62 million bpd in the previous two months. Overall import volumes have reduced in recent months.